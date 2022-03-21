What Jayson Tatum Said About Passing Ray Allen On Celtics All-Time Three-Point List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics continue to look like the best team in the National Basketball Association after a 124-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The game really unraveled in the second quarter, when the Celtics outscored the Nuggets 35-16. During that carnage, Tatum surpassed Ray Allen for third place on the Celtics’ all-time three-point list.

Moving up the list ?? pic.twitter.com/ZItQTWV9xr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 21, 2022

At 24-years-old, Tatum hit his 799th three-point shot in 356 games. Allen hit his mark 356 games. After the game, the small forward was asked about his feat, and if the passing of Allen meant anything to him.

“Yeah I mean anytime you break a record it’s a big accomplishment and Allen is one of the top five greatest shooters of all time. So yeah, it means a lot,” Tatum said as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage.

Considering Tatum is signed through the 2025-26 season, it’s safe to say that he will end up with plenty more threes, possibly challenging Paul Pierce for first place in Celtics history at 1,823 three-point shots made.

The Celtics will try to continue their momentum when they head to Oklahoma to play the Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.