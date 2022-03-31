What Memories Stick Out To Tuukka Rask Upon Reflecting On Bruins Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Longtime Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask packed 15 years worth of memories into his career with Boston, and has been left to reflect on those since retiring.

Rask, while speaking to reporters Thursday ahead of taking part in a ceremonial puck drop before Boston’s game against the New Jersey Devils, expressed his appreciation for the organization while also acknowledging that he does not have any regrets about his decision to retire from the league Feb. 9.

And when asked about his favorite moments from his career, one that now ranks him first in wins in the organization, Rask depicted that big-picture appreciation.

“I think it’s just the whole ride,” Rask said. “You know, I had the luxury of playing here my whole career. We had some great teams, made great friends over the years. So I’m very grateful that I was part of that. So I think I just look at it like the whole journey and meeting bunch of different people. A lot of great guys, great players, that stands out the most. But obviously, you know, winning the (Stanley) Cup, won the Olympics, getting that experience and then playing in the Finals twice.

“Those are some memories that stand out, as well,” Rask said.

Rask, who played four games during the 2021-22 season including his final game Jan. 24 in Anaheim, retired as Boston’s leader in wins (308) and second in franchise history in shutouts (52). He compiled a 308-165-66 record during his time in Boston with a 2.28 goals against average and .921 save percentage.