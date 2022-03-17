What Terrance Mitchell’s Contract Details Mean For Patriots’ Latest Signing

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ first external signing of 2022 free agency was a low-risk, high upside deal.

The Patriots on Wednesday signed journeyman cornerback Terrance Mitchell to what was reported as a one-year, $3 million contract. In reality, the deal was for one year and $1.75 million with the opportunity to make up to $3 million through playing-time incentives, according to details shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss and others.

Mitchell’s contract also includes just $350,000 in guaranteed money.

CB Terrance Mitchell: 1 year, $1.75 million



Signing bonus: $200k

Base: $1.21 million ($150k g'teed)

Roster bonus: $340k ($20k per game)

Incentives: $1.25m (playing time)



NOTES: Max value of deal is $3m if all incentives are reached. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 17, 2022

What does that mean for the Patriots? It means if Mitchell, who’s played for five different teams in his seven-year NFL career, disappoints in training camp, New England can release him with minimal financial implications. But if the 29-year-old proves to be a solid addition, the Patriots would have added a new starting-caliber cornerback for $3 million or less — a very reasonable rate for that position.

Of course, that’s no guarantee.

Mitchell started 29 games for the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans over the last two seasons, but he was one of Pro Football Focus’s lowest-graded cornerbacks in 2021 and will be on the wrong side of 30 when the upcoming season begins. He’s a massive downgrade from Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson, who left for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, and should not be the only cornerback New England adds this offseason.