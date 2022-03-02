What’s Bruins’ ‘Best Solution’ At Goaltender? Bruce Cassidy Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy admitted that goaltender Jeremy Swayman has a leg up on fellow netminder Linus Ullmark given Swayman’s recent dominance between the pipes, perhaps best depicted by the NHL’s Rookie of the Month honor.

But Cassidy, as Swayman has recently said as well, maintains the view that the goaltending tandem is a continuous competition which could change. And if things change, well, that probably means the Bruins are heading toward their best-case scenario with both goaltenders trending towards lights-out play.

“So we’re not married to one guy being the number one. We want competition and hopefully it brings out the best in both of them. And I think (Ullmark’s) been OK, it’s just Sway is in a groove right now. So it’s less about Linus and more about Jeremy,” Cassidy said before Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, per team-provided video. “And I guess if Linus wants to earn more starts, you’d have to get up to that level of Swayman.

“If that happens, well, now you’re in business,” Cassidy continued. “You got two goalies that are lights out and that’s the best solution for keeping the puck out of your net.”

Cassidy referenced Ullmark’s string of success earlier this season — he recorded a .939 save percentage in six games from mid-November to mid-December, specifically — as an indication to how the veteran netminder is capable of performing.

“And for him to get the majority of starts, he’d have to get back to that game,” Cassidy said.

Ullmark has played three games compared the seven by Swayman since returning from the NHL All-Star break. Ullmark has a .888 save percentage during that span.