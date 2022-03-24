What’s Continuing To Lead To Success For Celtics? Ime Udoka Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics continued their dominant stretch with a 125-97 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. After starting the season 23-24, the Celtics are currently on a 23-4 run to ascend to a 46-28 record.

The victory brought Boston within 1.5 games of the first-place Miami Heat.

In the postgame press conference, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was asked what has been working for the team right now.

“Guys are confident, playing free, playing together,” Udoka said. “That’s the clearest thing you can see is obviously the ball movement and the crispness on offense and taking advantage of opportunities.

“I feel we are very balanced in isolation, off-ball pick and roll, post up, we have a lot of versatility as far as that offensively and then we’re getting on running so you know our assist numbers have been going up, we got 37 tonight. You’ll benefit from the made shot but the unselfishness is there you see the ball popping around guys are passing up shots and getting everybody else in. It’s becoming contagious.

The Celtics had a season-high 37 assists, highlighted by Marcus Smart’s career-high 13 assists. The ball movement has led to constantly good looks which has led to an offensive outburst as of late.

The Celtics’ next game is not until Sunday, when they will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden at 6 p.m. ET.