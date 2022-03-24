What’s Led To Progression Of Offense? Celtics Stars Explain

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics offense is cooking, as evidenced by Wednesday’s 125-point outburst over the Utah Jazz.

Two stars of the team have weighed in on why they are playing so well as of late.

“One just figuring out what the defense is giving you,” Marcus Smart said in a postgame press conference. “A lot of times we were working on trying to figure that out early on. The defense was throwing different looks at us and we weren’t really prepared for it.

Smart also attributed the Celtics’ slow start as a leading factor for the team’s current success.

“The struggles that we went through early on is the reason why we’re succeeding so much now, flourishing the way that we are,” Smart said.

Jaylen Brown had a simple reason for the Celtics’ ascendence offensively.

“I would just credit it to just staying the course, nothing different nothing in particular, you know, just growth, getting better, learning over time,” Brown said in a postgame press conference.