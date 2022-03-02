When TD Garden Will Lift Mask Requirement For Bruins, Celtics Games

NESN Logo Sign In

TD Garden will lift its mask requirement effective Saturday, putting the arena in alignment with the City of Boston which also will lift its mask requirement on the same day.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening. TD Garden lifted its vaccine mandate Feb. 21, which also was in line with City of Boston guidelines.

“Effective March 5, 2022, we will align with the City of Boston and lift the mask requirement,” the announcement read. “Per CDC guidelines, masks are highly recommended for those who are high risk but are no longer required.”

The announcement also noted that “certain events, seating locations and experiences may require additional health and safety guidelines per the request of promoters, touring artists or league protocols.”

The first sporting event without the mask mandate will be Sunday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. The Boston Bruins, who currently are on the tail end of a six-game road trip, return home Monday.