Reminder: Here’s Soonest Bucs, Unretired Tom Brady Could Play Patriots

There’s at least a small chance that we’ll see another matchup between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Brady on Sunday ended his NFL retirement, announcing he will return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd NFL season. The 44-year-old initially announced his retirement Feb. 1 — a whole six weeks ago.

Brady, who spent the first 20 years of his career in New England, returned to Gillette Stadium last October when the Bucs beat the Patriots in dramatic fashion. Sunday’s news opens the door for the two to meet again, although it won’t happen next season unless the Bucs and Patriots play each other in Super Bowl LVII.

New England is scheduled to host an NFC South opponent in 2023. However, the matchup will be determined by whichever NFC South team finishes in the same spot in its divisional standings as the Patriots finish in the AFC East. So, if the Patriots finish first in their division this season, the Bucs must do the same in the NFC South for Tampa to visit Foxboro, Mass., in 2023.

Of course, none of this will matter if Brady retires (for real) after next season. Similarly, if Brady does return for what would be his age-46 season, there’s no guarantee he’d still be in Tampa Bay. During the 40 days in which Brady was retired, many in-the-know reporters speculated about the future Hall of Famer wanting to play elsewhere.

The next guaranteed visit between the Patriots and Bucs will come in 2025, when New England will visit Raymond James Stadium. Brady would be 48 years old, whereas Bill Belichick would be 73.