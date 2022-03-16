When Will Deshaun Watson Decide? Report Speculates Sooner Than Later

NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson reportedly has had a jam-packed schedule throughout the last few days visiting teams ahead of his impending trade from the Houston Texans.

And with Watson’s recruiting trips, and the recruiting trips of those respective teams, seemingly slowing down there’s been reports about when the star quarterback could officially be on the move. The 2022 league year started Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

“Teams involved in Deshaun Watson trade talks believe an answer is coming perhaps as early as today/tonight,” FOX NFL reporter Jay Glazer shared Wednesday afternoon.

Glazer added: “But even after Watson picks his destination Texans could still try to get a little more compensation so that could drag out more.”

The New Orleans Saints reportedly were a leader in the clubhouse for Watson, although a bizarre tweet from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has led some to believe Watson could be headed to Cleveland. The Carolina Panthers, along with the Saints, reportedly had made a trade offer for the 26-year-old signal-caller while the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons also have been reported to be in the mix.