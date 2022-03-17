Where Do Patriots Stand In Pursuit Of Offensive Tackle Trent Brown?

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown, who played the 2021 season with the New England Patriots, officially hit the open market Wednesday with the beginning of the 2022 league year.

The 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown reportedly already has drawn interest from one specific suitor, the Seahawks, and he’s set to meet with Seattle on Thursday.

It begs the question: Where do the Patriots stand with Brown?

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported Wednesday night that New England remains engaged with the offensive tackle even as he gets set to visit the Seahawks.

On the #Patriots front, heard they have checked in/are monitoring a few of the WRs, from higher end to guys who double as return men (Dede Westbrook for one, as @MarkDanielsPJ first reported). They remain engaged with tackle Trent Brown as well, even as his gets set to visit Sea. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 17, 2022

The Patriots ability to bring back Brown is much more of a need now than it may have been entering the unofficial start of free agency with the legal tampering period this week.

New England already has watched Ted Karras leave for the Cincinnati Bengals and traded right guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With those two departures, the Patriots have plenty of questions when it comes to the group responsible for protecting second-year quarterback Mac Jones.