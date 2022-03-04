Why Derrick White’s Dad ‘Super Happy’ With Son’s Trade To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Derrick White recently finished an important piece of family business.

The Celtics guard explained Friday why his father, Richard White, was “super happy” when Boston acquired him from the San Antonio Spurs in a trade. Richard White is a Boston native who would have loved to play for the Celtics but never had the opportunity. So any sports fan can understand why the elder White was stoked when his son joined his hometown team Feb. 10.

“He was super happy,” White said in a video the Celtics shared on Twitter. “He grew up in Boston until he was like eight or nine. Die-hard Red Sox fan, big-time Celtics fan.

“I sent him a picture of my jersey, and he was like ‘just to see White on that Celtics jersey ? I mean, I couldn’t do it, but at least my son could.’ So he was happy about that.”

Nobody was happier than @Dwhite921's father, a big Boston sports fan, when we acquired Derrick on deadline day.



Listen now to View from the Rafters presented by @Cardless: https://t.co/hbYD7jy36I pic.twitter.com/ThPmNDWjNn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2022

Derrick White has played nine games for the Celtics, helping his family’s favorite team win seven of them. He’s averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 26.3 minutes per game for Boston, and we’re certain Richard White is enjoying every moment of his son’s outings in green.