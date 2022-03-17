Why Latest Deshaun Watson Development Is Good News For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots won’t need to worry about another top-tier quarterback joining the AFC.

The Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The #Browns have been informed they?re out of the running for Deshaun Watson, a source says. The team still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward. They told Mayfield?s agents at the Combine they?d only explore top-tier QBs such as Watson. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022

Cleveland met with Watson, who is seeking a trade from the Houston Texans, earlier in the week, and a subsequent social media post from quarterback Baker Mayfield fueled speculation about Watson potentially joining the Browns.

The Pro Bowler’s other reported suitors all were NFC South clubs: the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. All three met with Watson, with New Orleans doing so twice.

Owner Gayle Benson included in the second meeting with Watson and the #saints https://t.co/A94nBIn32R — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 17, 2022

Watson owns a no-trade clause and thus can dictate his next landing spot. Barring a late surprise, that spot will be in the NFC. That benefits the Patriots, who already play in a conference loaded with high-end quarterback talent.