Why NFL Analyst Believes Patriots Are Best Fit For Amari Cooper

Louis Riddick believes Amari Cooper joining the Patriots would be a mutually beneficial move.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday reported the Dallas Cowboys are “likely” to release Cooper, whose current contract has him on the books for a $20 million base salary in 2022. The four-time Pro Bowl selection would be free to sign with any team if released, and Riddick believes Cooper should take his talents to New England.

“Yeah, I think this has New England Patriots written all over it ’cause they really need someone who has No. 1-wide receiver capability in the form of Amari Cooper,” Riddick said Sunday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “…The issue with Amari is consistency. This issue with Amari is getting him to do this over 17 games. That’s two teams now that have said, ‘Look, you’re good, but you’re just not worth the money we paid you that was really based on projecting you to be a guy who was a 90-, 100-catch guy per year. He just hasn’t really been able to really dial in and tap into his athletic ability and his football-playing ability at that level.

“New England usually pulls it out of people in a way that many other people aren’t able to. Look, for Mac Jones, this would be the perfect kind of weapon he needs on the outside to go along with a very strong running game and one of the best receiving tight ends in Hunter Henry.”

New England has been somewhat of a rejuvenation destination for veteran players over the course of the Bill Belichick era. So if the Patriots are able to make a run at Cooper without breaking the bank, it could be a perfect match.