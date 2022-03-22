Why Trent Brown’s Reported New Contract Is Great Deal For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots didn’t need to hand out gobs of money to retain their starting right tackle.

After testing free agency, Trent Brown returned to the Patriots on what was revealed Tuesday to be a team-friendly two-year contract.

According to contract details shared by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Brown’s deal has a maximum value of $22 million over the two years, but $9 million of that is tied to playing-time incentives. The base value is $13 million, including just $4 million in guaranteed money.

Brown is one of the NFL’s better offensive tackles in football when healthy. If he’s on the field enough to hit all of his play-time benchmarks over the next two seasons, the Patriots would be happy to pay him $11 million per year, an average annual value that ranks 24th among tackles and sixth among right tackles, per salary cap site OverTheCap.

But injuries have been a real issue for the 6-foot-8, 380-pounder, and the structure of his deal protects the Patriots against any future layoffs. They won’t have to worry about paying top dollar if Brown misses half of the upcoming season, like he did in 2021 after suffering calf injury on the opening drive of Week 1. It’s a relatively low-risk signing with the potential for high upside.

That’s been a running theme for the Patriots this offseason. Most of the players they’ve signed or re-signed are on favorable contracts that either feature low guarantees or are structured to minimize their salary cap hits.