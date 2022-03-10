Willie O’Ree Joins Boston Pride As Minority Owner

NESN Logo Sign In

Willie O’Ree now sits in sports’ most-exclusive table.

The Boston Bruins legend has become a minority owner of the Boston Pride after acquiring a stake in the team, the Premier Hockey Federation announced Thursday in a press release. O’Ree, the first Black player in NHL history and a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, joins the ownership group of the reigning Isobel Cup champions.

“It is a thrill for me to extend my involvement in the sport and community that are such special parts of my life,” O’Ree said in the press release. “The growth of the women’s game is so important, and I admire these world class athletes for being role models who are making a difference for younger generations. I have always received tremendous love and support in Boston. I’m proud to be a member of the Pride and look forward to cheering these women on as they compete for another championship.”

Pride principal owner Miles Arnone welcomed O’Ree to the ownership group.

“This is a really exciting day for the Boston Pride and we are honored to welcome Willie, an iconic hockey pioneer, to our ownership group,” Arnone said in the press release. “Willie is a true hockey trailblazer that has given so much of his life to the sport. His mission is reflected in our values as an organization and as a league that strives to grow the game for everyone.”

The Bruins retired O’Ree’s No. 22 jersey in January, and U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation awarding O’Ree with a Congressional Gold Medal into law last month. O’Ree’s move into Pride ownership is another highlight in a year that has started off well for the 86-year-old icon.

The Pride are one of the PHF’s four founding teams. They won the inaugural Isobel Cup in 2016 and re-captured the title in 2021.