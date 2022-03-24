Xander Bogaerts’ Agent Shares Outlook On Red Sox Free Agency Question

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story’s arrival should raise the Red Sox’s ceiling in 2022. It also raises a question that already had been hanging over Boston: What does the future hold for Xander Bogaerts?

Bogaerts, who signed a six-year, $120 million contract extension in 2019, can opt out of his deal next offseason, a scenario that seems increasingly likely given his consistent production and the lucrative paydays recently awarded to middle infielders in free agency.

The Red Sox certainly would love to retain Bogaerts, a franchise cornerstone, but until he signs on the dotted line, the possibility exists that he’ll at least test the open market after the 2022 campaign.

“My job is to fulfill the player’s expectation,” Bogaerts’ agent, Scott Boras, told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham this week. “Xander’s never been through free agency. It’s an interesting process — a lot of unknowns. We’ll see.

“I would think that any organization would want to have Xander Bogaerts in it because he’s such a great player and does so much else for a team. He has real qualities for a major market. Proven qualities. Championship qualities.”

Boras isn’t wrong.

Bogaerts, entering his age-29 season, has blossomed into a star since debuting with Boston in 2013. He’s earned four Silver Slugger Awards and contributed to two World Series titles, cementing himself among Major League Baseball’s elite shortstops — a group Boras is very familiar with as the agent for Carlos Correa and Corey Seager.