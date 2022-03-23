Xander Bogaerts’ Reason For Recruiting Trevor Story Will Fire Up Red Sox Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts wants to win. It’s that simple, and he knows Trevor Story only will help the Red Sox achieve the ultimate goal.

Boston on Wednesday made its six-year deal with Story official before introducing him at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. Story played shortstop for the entirety of his six-year tenure with the Colorado Rockies, but will move to second base in 2022.

Bogaerts, who has solidified himself as the Red Sox shortstop, played a big role in recruiting Story for a simple reason that absolutely should get Boston fans fired up.

“All I’m focused on is this year. I enjoy winning a lot. I’m obsessed with winning,” Bogaerts told reporters Wednesday, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “I’m very competitive and that’s one guy, he just makes your team so much better. If there’s a chance you can get him, why not?

“That’s an impact player, a guy with five, six, however many tools you want to mention, he has them all. Obviously I watched him play quite often on TV and he’s a game-changer, man. He has an ability to impact the game in so many ways.”

The Red Sox do sport a pretty lethal infield and it sounds like both Bogaerts and Story are excited to get the 2022 regular season underway April 7 against the Yankees in New York.