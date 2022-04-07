Hampus Lindholm Status Not Set For Upcoming Bruins Game Vs. Lightning

NESN Logo Sign In

For Bruins fans seeking an update on Hampus Lindholm after the defenseman was injured Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, there’s good news and bad news.

First, the bad news: Lindholm did not practice Thursday in Tampa, where Boston is set to face the Lightning on Friday. But the good news is that as of Thursday morning, head coach Bruce Cassidy was not prepared to rule Lindholm out for the Atlantic Division clash.

“(The medical staff was) hoping to get him on the ice today, didn’t work out that way,” Cassidy said, via Eric Russo of BostonBruins.com. “I know he did off-ice (training). I won’t rule him out yet.”

Lindholm, who has impressed since arriving from the Anaheim Ducks near the NHL trade deadline, was hurt in the second period of the Bruins’ 5-3 loss to Detroit. After the game, Cassidy told reporters he expected Lindholm would require imaging on the lower-body injury given he did not return to the game that night.

The Bruins already will be without star David Pastrnak, who has been ruled out against the Lightning as he deals with his own lower-body injury.