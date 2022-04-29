2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Travon Walker With No. 1 Overall Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday by selecting Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick.

From national champion to No. 1 overall pick.



Travon Walker is headed to Jacksonville!



?: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/9DXEY91int — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022

The Jaguars, who went 3-14 during the 2021 campaign, were heavily linked to Walker leading up to the draft. The biggest debate was whether it would be Walker or Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson that went to Jacksonville.

Less than an hour before the draft started Walker (-450) was the betting favorite to become the No. 1 over pick ahead of Hutchinson (+400) and N.C. State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (5-to-1) on DraftKings Sportsbook.

