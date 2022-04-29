2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Travon Walker With No. 1 Overall Pick

Jacksonville was believed to be interested in an edge rusher

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday by selecting Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Jaguars, who went 3-14 during the 2021 campaign, were heavily linked to Walker leading up to the draft. The biggest debate was whether it would be Walker or Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson that went to Jacksonville.

Less than an hour before the draft started Walker (-450) was the betting favorite to become the No. 1 over pick ahead of Hutchinson (+400) and N.C. State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (5-to-1) on DraftKings Sportsbook.

You can check out a complete round-by-round list of every pick here.

