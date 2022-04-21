2022 NFL Schedule Release Will Be Spread Out Over Three Weeks

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the 2022 NFL schedule could be released, the NFL had to release the schedule for the schedule release, since the event will take place over a three-week period.

Yes, really. Rather than just drop the schedule all at once, the league somehow has managed to make it a multi-day affair.

The league on Thursday announced its plan. Before the schedule show — which will air on NFL Network on May 12 at 8 p.m. ET — the NFL will announce the dates and locations for a select group of games.

First up, the first “Thursday Night Football” game — scheduled for Sept. 15 — will be announced on April 28, during the 2022 NFL Draft. Then, international games will be revealed on May 4. The league will go rogue during the week of May 9, when it will reveal “select games,” then teams will announce their first home opponent on May 12, hours before the full schedule reveal.

It’s certainly quite the build-up for schedules that, in all reality, will be leaked sooner rather than later.