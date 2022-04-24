Aaron Boone Speaks Out After Yankees Fans Throw Trash At Guardians

NESN Logo Sign In

Not all Yankees fans in the Bronx celebrated with standard claps and cheers Saturday afternoon when New York walked off with a win.

Some of those in attendance at Yankee Stadium responded to Gleyber Torres’ game-winning single by throwing trash in the direction of Guardians outfielders. The ugly scene occurred shortly after Cleveland center fielder Myles Straw took great exception with Yankees fans allegedly mocking and applauding the injury scare left fielder Steven Kwan experienced earlier in the ninth inning.

New York team leaders Aaron Boone and Giancarlo Stanton took it upon themselves to go out to right field and order the fans to stop throwing trash. After the Yankees’ 5-4 victory, manager Aaron Boone followed suit and condemned those who acted way out of line.

“I don’t know, but obviously there’s no place for throwing stuff onto the field,” Boone told repoters, per NJ.com. “I’ll get more clarity in a little bit, but we certainly don’t want to put anyone in danger. Love the intensity but can’t be throwing stuff onto the field.”

Time will tell if there’s any spillover from Saturday’s incident into Sunday afternoon’s series finale in the Bronx. First pitch for the Yankees-Guardians matchup is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.