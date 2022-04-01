What To Make Of Red Sox’s Rumored Interest In A.J. Pollock Before Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Friday’s trade between the Dodgers and White Sox probably caught the attention of many Red Sox fans because of Craig Kimbrel’s inclusion. After all, Kimbrel spent three seasons with Boston from 2016 to 2018, during which he earned three All-Star selections and won a World Series title.

But the player dealt for Kimbrel — A.J. Pollock — is even more notable as it relates to the 2022 Red Sox, as ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Boston was among the teams with at least some interest in the veteran outfielder before Los Angeles shipped him to Chicago.

The Dodgers had been shopping A.J. Pollock in recent weeks; the Red Sox were among the teams with at least some interest. The LAD players really valued Pollock for his clubhouse presence. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 1, 2022

So, what should we make of this?

Well, it basically just confirms what we already knew: The Red Sox need a right-handed-hitting outfielder, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is well aware of this flaw in an otherwise good-looking roster.

Bloom at the start of spring training voiced his desire to add a right-handed bat. He responded by signing Trevor Story — the best one still available in free agency — to a six-year, $140 million contract.

The move made sense for several reasons, not the least of which is that it allows Kiké Hernández to remain in the outfield on a full-time basis. Story will play second base in 2022, while shortstop Xander Bogaerts will continue to hold down his usual position.