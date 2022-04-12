Alex Cora Credits Michael Wacha’s Strong Debut Start In Loss Vs. Tigers

A solid first impression for Wacha

by

Alex Cora thought Michael Wacha was “really good” in his Boston Red Sox debut.

Boston suffered its third loss of the season as the Detroit Tigers walked away with a 3-1 win thanks to a Javier Báez two-run home run to give them the lead.

Wacha had a few problems in the first inning but settled down to finish his outing strong with 4 1/3 innings pitched, giving up two hits, walking three, striking out four, and giving up the lone run in the first.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

