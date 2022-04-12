Alex Cora Isn’t Stressing About Red Sox’s Slow Start To Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have not come storming out of the gate to start the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Boston sits at 1-3 entering Tuesday’s matinee matchup with the Tigers in Detroit. The offense far and away has been the greatest weakness for the Red Sox through four games. Boston was limited to three runs or less in three of those contests and also only mustered up five hits or less in three of the four.

Genuine worries haven’t entered Alex Cora’s mind, though. The Red Sox manager vocalized confidence in his ball club after Monday’s 3-1 loss at Comerica Park.

“(I’m) surprised, but if this is how we’re talking right now, we should be fine,” Cora told reporters, per MLB.com. “We pitched well, they scored three. I believe we’re going to score runs. Just a matter, to be honest with you, of (slowing) the game down now and (not trying) to do too much, just … start putting good at-bats.

“(Alex Verdugo) put some good at-bats today, so I think it’s just (about not getting) caught up on the results, just get back to the process. … Just fight at-bats, keep going and get to the bullpen. If we do that, we should be OK.”

In lockstep with Cora’s postgame remarks were those made by J.D. Martinez, who offered a reminder that the Red Sox are still ramping up on the heels of a shortened spring training.

Boston's bats will try to turn the tides in the middle contest against Detroit.