Alex Cora Tests Positive For COVID-19, Won’t Travel With Red Sox For Rays Series

Alex Cora became the latest member of the Boston Red Sox organization to test positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, tested positive prior to Thursday afternoon’s series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Boston manager was experiencing mild symptoms and won’t travel with the team for its upcoming series in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bench coach Will Venable is managing the Red Sox for their finale versus Toronto and likely will handle managing duties until Cora is healthy and cleared to return.

It’s been a bumpy week for the Red Sox as it pertains to COVID. Catchers Kevin Plawecki and Christian Vázquez each tested positive earlier in the week, as well as Jonathan Araúz and a pair of staffers.