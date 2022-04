NESN Logo Sign In

Andrew Peeke was able to finish the game.

The Boston Bruins were able to hand the Columbus Blue Jackets another loss Monday night as they defeated them in overtime 3-2.

Brad Marchand hit Peeke along the boards in the first period, resulting in the Blue Jackets defenseman having to receive some attention. Thankfully he was able to finish out the game.

For more on the hit, check out the “Bruins Bet Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.