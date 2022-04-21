Bench Coach Will Venable Credits Tanner Houck Following Red Sox Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck pitched a strong game on Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays for the second-straight game as their ninth-inning rally fell short, losing 3-2.

Bench coach Will Venable, who was acting manager during the game, credited Houck’s start against the talented Blue Jays lineup. The starter pitched five innings, allowing three hits, two runs, and one walk while striking out four.

