Bench Coach Will Venable Credits Tanner Houck Following Red Sox Loss

Houck pitched well against the Blue Jays

by

Tanner Houck pitched a strong game on Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays for the second-straight game as their ninth-inning rally fell short, losing 3-2.

Bench coach Will Venable, who was acting manager during the game, credited Houck’s start against the talented Blue Jays lineup. The starter pitched five innings, allowing three hits, two runs, and one walk while striking out four.

To hear what Venable had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

More MLB:

How Tanner Houck Evaluated Five-Inning Start In Loss Vs. Blue Jays
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant
Previous Article

Could Ime Udoka Be Kevin Durant’s Kryptonite? NBA Insider Explains
Next Article

Cardinals GM Keim: 'Zero Chance' Kyler Murray Will Be Dealt

Picked For You

Related