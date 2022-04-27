Benches Clear In Cardinals-Mets As Yoan López Throws At Nolan Arenado

NESN Logo Sign In

Benches cleared in the eighth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets as Nolan Arenado was not pleased with an up-and-in pitch from Yoan López.

According to the SNY broadcast, tempers had been boiling even before New York outfielder J.D. Davis was hit by a pitch in the top half of the frame. Arenado started barking back at López after the right-hander went high and tight, which brought the benches out.

Arenado, who was traded to the Cardinals this offseason, threw Mets catcher Tomas Nido out of his way while New York’s Pete Alonso was pulled to the ground in the skirmish.

Check out some of the scenes here:

The benches have cleared after Yoan López threw up and in at Nolan Arenado. pic.twitter.com/VieEPQSKuu — SNY (@SNYtv) April 27, 2022

Nolan Arenado's reaction following the pitch from Yoan López: pic.twitter.com/7zCFzGh3pw — SNY (@SNYtv) April 27, 2022

Pete Alonso was pulled to the ground by the Cardinals during the incident: pic.twitter.com/RtlmJRk7x1 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 27, 2022

Arenado was thrown out of the game, but the Cardinals pulled out a 10-5 victory.