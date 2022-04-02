Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins return to full strength as they look to swat away the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Bruce Cassidy revealed to reporters Saturday after morning skate he’ll re-insert Craig Smith and Nick Foligno into the Bruins lineup for Saturday’s matchup. Smith and Foligno missed Thursday’s rout of the New Jersey Devils due to illness and a lower-body injury, respectively. Although Anton Blidh and filled in for Foligno, and Marc McLaughlin enjoyed a dream debut as Smith’s replacement, the veterans reclaim their respective lineup spots in Boston’s lineup.

Cassidy also re-works the Bruins’ third defensive pairing. Derek Forbort draws in for Josh Brown, who missed the game due to an upper-body injury he suffered Thursday. Mike Reilly moves from the left to right side of that pairing to make way for Forbort, who returns after being a healthy scratch against the Devils.

After backing up Linus Ullmark in the Bruins’ last outing, Jeremy Swayman returns as starting goaltender and swaps roles with his friend and colleague.

NESN will air Bruins versus Blue Jackets in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and postgame coverage immediately following the final horn.

B’s fans should watch NESN at 5:30 p.m., as we debut a new Bruins “My Story,” starring Nick Foligno, whom Boston will honor prior to the Columbus contest for passing the 1,000-game mark in his NHL career.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Blue Jackets: