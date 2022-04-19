Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blues Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another injury-prompted lineup tweak for the Boston Bruins, as they prepare to visit the St. Louis Blues.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy bumps up Curtis Lazar from the fourth line to the second-line right wing spot for Tuesday’s night’s matchup between Boston and St. Louis. Lazar replaces Jesper Froden, who had been filling in for injured star David Pastrnak but now will miss at least the next two games due to the lower-body injury he suffered Saturday in the Bruins’ win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Marc McLaughlin moves from center to right wing on the fourth line to fill the space Lazar vacates, and Tomas Nosek returns to Boston’s lineup to center the fourth forward unit.

Cassidy makes one change to the Bruins’ defensive pairings, with Matt Grzelcyk moving up to the top unit, swapping places with Mike Reilly, who drops to the second.

Jeremy Swayman continues as Boston’s starting goaltender, with Troy Grosenick serving as his backup in the absence of the injured Linus Ullmark.

Tuesday’s Bruins-Blues game is their second meeting in seven days, following St. Louis’ 4-2 win over Boston last Tuesday at TD Garden. The Bruins visit the Blues for the first time since June 9, 2019 when they met in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

ESPN+ will live stream Bruins-Blues. Puck drop from Enterprise Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.