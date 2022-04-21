Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

The Bruins and Penguins meet for the second time in five days

The Boston Bruins have the rare chance to enjoy some continuity as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bruce Cassidy confirmed Thursday at a press conference the forward lines and defensive pairings he’ll deploy in Bruins-Penguins are the same as the ones he used Tuesday in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues. Cassidy hopes those combinations will power the Bruins to their third consecutive win and second victory of the Penguins in five days.

Injury still keeps David Pastrnak and Jesper Froden on the sidelines, so Curtis Lazar continues as second-line right wing in their absence.

Boston’s third line is intact fully with Trent Frederic holding his left-wing spot, alongside center Charlie Coyle and right wing Craig Smith.

Rookie Marc McLaughlin remains fourth-line right wing.

Jeremy Swayman is Boston’s starting goaltender for the third consecutive game, and Troy Grosenick will serve as his backup. Cassidy expects Linus Ullmark to return from injury this weekend.

NESN will air Bruins-Penguins in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET with “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which will be simulcast on NESN and NESN+. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on NESN, and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn.

Remember, if you’re on the go you can catch a live stream of Bruins versus Penguins online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the teams’ projected lines and pairings.

BOSTON BRUINS (47-24-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron– Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–Curtis Lazar
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Marc McLaughlin

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (43-23-11)
Jake Guentzel–Sidney Crosby–Ricakard Rakell
Jason Zucker–Jeff Carter–Bryan Rust
Danton Heinen–Teddy Blueger–Brock McGinn
Evan Rodrigues–Brian Boyle–Kasperi Kapanen

Brian Dumoulin–Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson–John Marino
Michael Matheson–Chard Ruhwedel

Casey DeSmith

