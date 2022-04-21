Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have the rare chance to enjoy some continuity as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bruce Cassidy confirmed Thursday at a press conference the forward lines and defensive pairings he’ll deploy in Bruins-Penguins are the same as the ones he used Tuesday in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues. Cassidy hopes those combinations will power the Bruins to their third consecutive win and second victory of the Penguins in five days.

Injury still keeps David Pastrnak and Jesper Froden on the sidelines, so Curtis Lazar continues as second-line right wing in their absence.

Boston’s third line is intact fully with Trent Frederic holding his left-wing spot, alongside center Charlie Coyle and right wing Craig Smith.

Rookie Marc McLaughlin remains fourth-line right wing.

Jeremy Swayman is Boston’s starting goaltender for the third consecutive game, and Troy Grosenick will serve as his backup. Cassidy expects Linus Ullmark to return from injury this weekend.

NESN will air Bruins-Penguins in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET with “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which will be simulcast on NESN and NESN+. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on NESN, and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn.