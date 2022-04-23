Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The cavalry has returned to help the Boston Bruins stop the New York Rangers in their tracks.

Bruce Cassidy revealed to reporters Saturday at a press conference Hampus Lindholm, David Pastrnak and Linus Ullmark all will return from injury to the Bruins lineup. The trio practiced fully Wednesday, but their respective comebacks still are surprising, as Cassidy previously had indicated they’d be available Sunday or Tuesday.

The good news means Pastrnak will slot back into his second-line right wing spot, bumping Curtis Lazar back to the fourth line. Marc McLaughlin will be a healthy scratch.

Ullmark will re-join Charlie McAvoy on Boston’s top defensive pairing, moving Matt Grzelcyk to the second unit, where he’ll partner Brandon Carlo. Mike Reilly will be a healthy scratch, as Cassidy opts to keep the Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton third pairing intact.

Ullmark’s return as starting goaltender ends Jeremy Swayman’s run of consecutive starts at three games.

New York has won four of its last five meetings with Boston, including three of the last four games they’ve played at TD Garden. With a victory Saturday, the Rangers will sweep their season series with the Bruins for the first time since 2016-17, something no Boston sports supporters ever want to see.

ABC will air Bruins-Rangers. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.