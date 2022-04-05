Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lines, Pairings

The Bruins thumped the Red Wings in their last meeting

Tuesday’s Boston Bruins -Detroit Red Wings matchup comes too soon for David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic.

The B’s have ruled out the right wing and left wing from Tuesday’s game due to injuries they suffered hours earlier in Boston’s overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Pastrnak and Frederic both left that contest early and they’ll need more time to determine their respective prognoses, Bruce Cassidy told reporters Tuesday, following morning skate.

Tomas Nosek will move up from fourth-line center to replace Pastrnak as second-line right wing. Jack Studnicka will slot into the middle of the fourth line.

Frederic’s absence prompts Cassidy to move Nick Foligno up from fourth- to third-line left wing. Anton Blidh will replace Foligno on the fourth line. Marc McLaughlin draws into the fourth line on the right wing, and Curtis Lazar is a healthy scratch.

Derek Forbort returns to the third defensive pairing, where he joins Mike Reilly. Conor Clifton is a healthy scratch.

Jeremy Swayman is the Bruins’ starting goaltender, as Cassidy swaps him in for Linus Ullmark.

This is the fourth, and final, Bruins-Red Wings game of the season. The B’s own a 2-1 advantage in the season series and beat the Red Wings 5-1 on Jan. 2 in their last meeting.

NESN will air Bruins versus Red Wings in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Red Wings:

BOSTON BRUINS (43-20-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall–Erik Haula– Tomas Nosek
Nick Foligno–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Anton Blidh–Jack Studnicka–Marc McLaughlin

Hampus Lindholm–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Mike Reilly

Jeremy Swayman

DETROIT RED WINGS (26-34-9)
Tyler Bertuzzi–Dylan Larkin–Lucas Raymond
Jakub Vrana–Pius Suter– Filip Zadina
Adam Erne–Joe Veleno–Oskar Sunqvist
Taro Hirose–Michael Rasmussen–Sam Gagner

Danny DeKeyser ? Moritz Seider
Marc Staal–Filip Hronek
Jake Walman–Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

