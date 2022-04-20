Bill Burr Nails Derek Jeter Impersonation During NESN Red Sox Broadcast

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Burr stopped by the NESN broadcast booth Tuesday night during the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hilarity ensued.

Burr, who will make history Aug. 21 when he becomes the first comedian to perform live at Fenway Park, shared a few laughs with Dave O’Brien and Kevin Youkilis, but the real highlight came when the Massachusetts native ribbed New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Burr performed his best Jeter impersonation, which you can watch below.

.@billburr on the broadcast.



We don't have to say much more? pic.twitter.com/pFws32vXyJ — NESN (@NESN) April 20, 2022

Nailed it.

Burr was quick to tip his cap to Jeter, a Hall of Famer and five-time World Series champion. But Burr is a huge Red Sox fan and Jeter spent 20 seasons in pinstripes. Of course, the comedian is going to crack a few jokes at the former Yankees shortstop’s expense when visiting America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

“I started doing stand-up in Boston 30 years ago. Never imagined it would lead to Fenway,” Burr said in a press release from Live Nation this week announcing his unprecedented summer show. “Kind of speechless, which is rare for a big mouth like me.”