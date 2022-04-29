Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Friday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s another busy night in Boston sports, and fans can choose to Binge Watch the Red Sox and/or the Bruins games live thanks to NESN networks.

The Red Sox open a three-game series Friday in Baltimore against the Orioles, and the Bruins take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto in their regular-season finale. Although the games take place at the same time, NESN networks has all the action covered.

Red Sox-Orioles coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.

Bruins-Maple Leafs coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NESN+ with “Bruins Breakaway Live,” followed by “Bruins Face-Off Live.” Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can catch the Red Sox-Orioles and Bruins-Maple Leafs games online at Watch NESN Live.

See how to Binge Watch Friday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on NESN networks below.

Binge Watch Red Sox Coverage on NESN

6 p.m. — Red Sox First Pitch

6:30 p.m. — Red Sox Gameday Live

7 p.m. — Red Sox at Orioles

10 p.m. — Red Sox Extra Innings Live

10:30 p.m. — Red Sox Final