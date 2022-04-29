Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Friday On NESN Networks

It’s another busy night in Boston sports, and fans can choose to Binge Watch the Red Sox and/or the Bruins games live thanks to NESN networks.
The Red Sox open a three-game series Friday in Baltimore against the Orioles, and the Bruins take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto in their regular-season finale. Although the games take place at the same time, NESN networks has all the action covered.
Red Sox-Orioles coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.
Bruins-Maple Leafs coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NESN+ with “Bruins Breakaway Live,” followed by “Bruins Face-Off Live.” Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn.
Remember, if you’re on the go, you can catch the Red Sox-Orioles and Bruins-Maple Leafs games online at Watch NESN Live.
See how to Binge Watch Friday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on NESN networks below.
Binge Watch Red Sox Coverage on NESN
6 p.m. — Red Sox First Pitch
6:30 p.m. — Red Sox Gameday Live
7 p.m. — Red Sox at Orioles
10 p.m. — Red Sox Extra Innings Live
10:30 p.m. — Red Sox Final
Binge Watch Bruins coverage on NESN+
6 p.m. — Bruins Breakaway Live
6:30 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off Live
7 p.m. — Bruins at Maple Leafs
9:30 p.m. — Bruins Overtime Live
10 p.m. — Bruins Postgame Final
Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins again on NESN
11 p.m. — Bruins In Two: Bruins at Maple Leafs
1 a.m. — Red Sox In Two: Red Sox at Orioles
