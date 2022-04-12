Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Tuesday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and the Bruins are both in action Tuesday, and you can catch full coverage of both games thanks to NESN.

The Sox are set to play the middle contest of their three-game set on the road against the Detroit Tigers in the early afternoon. The B’s, meanwhile, will host the St. Louis Blues for a 2019 Stanley Cup Final rematch at TD Garden.

NESN will air both games in full, along with pregame and postgame coverage for each matchup.

If you’re not able to enjoy either game from the comforts of home, both can be streamed on Watch NESN Live.

You can check out how to Binge Watch Tuesday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on NESN networks below. All times are Eastern.

Binge Watch Red Sox Coverage on NESN

12 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch” (NESN)

12:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday” (NESN)

1 p.m. — Red Sox at Tigers (NESN)

4 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings” (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” (NESN)

Binge Watch Bruins Coverage on NESN

6 p.m. — “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout” (NESN)

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off” (NESN)

7 p.m. — Blue at Bruins (NESN)

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime” (NESN)

10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final” (NESN)