Bo Bichette has the Boston Red Sox number.

With the goal of getting back on track, the Red Sox traveled to Toronto to face the Blue Jays. They were unable to walk away with the win, however, losing by a score of 6-2.

Bichette hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to give the Blue Jays a lead and the eventual win, continuing his success against the Red Sox.

