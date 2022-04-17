Boston Fans Will Love Derrick White’s Outfit For Celtics-Nets Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

His Celtics No. 9 wasn’t the first jersey Derrick White sported Sunday morning.

White represented the city of Boston and saluted an old friend with his gameday attire for the Celtics-Nets series opener. The veteran guard, who the C’s acquired from the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the NBA trade deadline, arrived to TD guard rocking a Bobby Dalbec Red Sox jersey.

You might be wondering why White opted for a Dalbec jersey, as the young first baseman isn’t among the Red Sox’s biggest stars. The two actually go back to their teenage years when they attended Legend High School in Parker, Colo., where they both played on the basketball team. Dalbec immediately texted White when he learned of his trade to the Celtics and also ordered a jersey to support his old pal.

If everything goes as Boston fans hope Sunday, both White and Dalbec will be wrapping up the weekend with victories.