Red Sox Notes: Boston Cannot Overcome Shaky Start By Nick Pivetta

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped the second game of a three-game series, falling 6-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Nick Pivetta struggled for his third consecutive outing and is now 0-3 with a 10.03 ERA in 11 2/3 innings. Against Toronto, Pivetta allowed seven hits with five earned runs, four walks, four strikeouts and a home run allowed in four innings of work.

“I think his breaking ball was okay,” Cora said as seen in NESN’s postgame coverage. “The way he finished, that was solid. Something that we can build from but that (second) inning we weren’t able to put people out with two strikes.”

Pivetta was understandably disappointed but appeared confident in his ability to get back on track.

“It’s unfortunate, I can’t remember the last time I’ve had to deal with something like this,” Pivetta said as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But you kind of find out who you are in these moments. How are you going to proceed?

“I love to play baseball, I love playing in Boston. I want to do better for my teammates, for the city, for everybody.”

While the outing as a whole was poor from Pivetta once again, Cora thinks that the right-hander is turning a corner.