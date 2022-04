NESN Logo Sign In

It was another special night for the Boston Pride.

The Boston Red Sox managed to win the first game of the series against the American League East-favorite Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and it helped to have champions in the house.

The Pride won their second-straight Isobel Cup and were able to continue their celebrations as they threw out the first pitch prior to the Red Sox win.

