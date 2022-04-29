Brad Marchand Records Two Assists In Win As Bruins Blank Sabres 5-0

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand helped the Boston Bruins get it done.

Boston had little trouble Thursday night as they defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 in their final home game of the season. Patrice Bergeron got to career goal number 400 with a hat trick on the evening.

Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and did not disappoint. Bergeron’s linemate notched two assists in the victory.

For more on Marchand’s performance, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.