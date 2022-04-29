Brad Marchand Records Two Assists In Win As Bruins Blank Sabres 5-0

Marchand is rolling heading into the playoffs

by

Brad Marchand helped the Boston Bruins get it done.

Boston had little trouble Thursday night as they defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 in their final home game of the season. Patrice Bergeron got to career goal number 400 with a hat trick on the evening.

Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and did not disappoint. Bergeron’s linemate notched two assists in the victory.

For more on Marchand’s performance, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More NHL:

Bruins Notes: Boston’s Offense Shows Out As Playoffs Draw Near
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
Previous Article

Titans Trade A.J. Brown to Eagles for 18th Overall Pick and Select Treylon Burks
Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak
Next Article

Bruins Notes: Boston’s Offense Shows Out As Playoffs Draw Near

Picked For You

Related