Bruce Cassidy Hails Trent Frederic Ahead Of His St. Louis Homecoming Vs. Blues

Trent Frederic is coming into his own, and the same goes for the Boston Bruins as result.

Bruce Cassidy detailed the progression the forward has shown during his three-plus years with the team Tuesday ahead of the Bruins’ matchup against the Blues in St. Louis. Frederic hails from the Gateway to the West, and Cassidy used the occasion of his homecoming to credit him the 24-year-old for helping Boston’s third line forge an identity in 2021-22.

“He’s slowly finding his place in the lineup as a regular,” Cassidy said of Frederic at a press conference, as seen in a video the Bruins provided. ” … He’s missed some games here or there. (He) scored a big goal for us the other night against Pittsburgh (in) his first shift going to the net. That line when they’re effective, they’re three big bodies that funnel a puck to the net, get a puck to the net and have guys go on there because they’re hard to contain in those areas. They’re good on the forecheck.”

While Cassidy appreciates the Frederic’s versatility, acceptance of coaching and commitment to defense, he also believes some selfishness might help him grow his game further.

“Trent has been very defensively responsible, he’s been disciplined for the most part, growing his game from a wing a center,” Cassidy continued. “He played a lot of center before, which a lot of guys have to do when they come to the National (Hockey) League is move over. So he’s been good for us. Again, the numbers will continue to grow the more comfortable he gets shooting the puck. That’s one area of his game that he likes to defer to those other guys a little too often, I think, for a guy with a really good shot. But he’s a regular for us, and he’s helped us win a lot of games and done his part to make that line an identity line for us so to speak. They’ve started a lot of games and just big and hard to play against.”

Frederic has 10 goals and 11 assists and 21 points in 112 career games with the Bruins. Chances are he’ll cement himself as a Boston regular if he heeds Cassidy’s advices and shoots more frequently.

Perhaps he’ll do just that Tuesday when he plays his first NHL game in his hometown.