Bruce Cassidy Pinpoints This Moment As Game-Changer in Bruins-Blue Jackets

NESN Logo Sign In

On paper, the moment that turned Monday night’s game in favor of the Boston Bruins came in overtime, when Jake DeBrusk potted the winning goal to send Boston past the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2, at Nationwide Arena.

However, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy pointed out a different play that he believes set the Bruins up for victory, and it came much earlier than that overtime goal. Cassidy, speaking to reporters after the game, pointed out DeBrusk’s first goal of the night, which came in the first period and equalized the game 1-1.

DeBrusk had some help from Brad Marchand in setting up the goal, sort of. Marchand, for lack of a better word, decked Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke, clearing room for Charlie McAvoy to grab the puck and send it up to a high-flying DeBrusk.

Goals in five straight for JD. ?

74's second career 20-goal season. ?

First 40-assist campaign for 73. ? pic.twitter.com/spfoBUBX1d — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 5, 2022

Cassidy explained he thought the play provided the Bruins with a much-needed burst of energy at that point in the contest.

“That was a hard play,” Cassidy said, as seen on team-provided video. “It got the energy in the building up. They’re mad, our guys are awake. We weren’t there at the start. We were kind of off. It got everyone going, made it a better hockey game.”

Peeke was attended to on the ice but skated off under his own power and returned to the game.