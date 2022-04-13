Bruce Cassidy Provides Status Update On Brandon Carlo After Blues Game

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Bruins fans watching Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues may have thought they were seeing things, given Brandon Carlo suddenly left the game early.

Carlo disappeared midway through the first period. In that time, he logged 4:48 on ice and had a minus-one rating, as he was skating when the Blues scored their lone goal of the frame. The Bruins later announced he was “unlikely” to return to the game but did not provide an injury designation.

After the loss, head coach Bruce Cassidy offered what little information he had about Carlo’s status.

“He left, wasn’t feeling good midway through the first,” Cassidy said. “My guess, he’ll get re-evaluated tonight or tomorrow. I haven’t heard. I was told he was out for the night. Anything further, I don’t know.”

Cassidy later clarified he was under the impression Carlo was out with an injury rather than an illness.

The Bruins hardly can afford another injury. They already were without David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Matt Grzelcyk in Tuesday’s game. All three are nearing a return, Cassidy said before Tuesday’s game.

Boston is back in action Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.