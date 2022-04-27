Bruins Announce Winners Of 2021-22 Season Awards

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021-22 NHL regular season ends this week, but the Boston Bruins are already collecting hardware.

The Bruins announced on Tuesday season award winners, and those awards were given out before Boston’s game against the Florida Panthers.

Charlie McAvoy was named the winner of the Eddie Shore Award. The award is given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination and was chosen by the “Gallery Gods.” McAvoy led all Bruins defensemen in goals (10), assists (45) and points (55).

David Pastrnak was selected as the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy recipient due to his performance on home ice this season. While at TD Garden, Pastrnak has totaled 26 goals, 18 assists, and 44 points through 36 games.

Nick Foligno received the John P. Bucyk Award for his contributions in and around the Boston Community this season. Foligno has been involved in every virtual visit this season with local Boston area hospitals as well as the Bruins annual Toy Shopping event. The award is named after Bruins legend John P. Bucyk, who has just finished his 63rd season with the organization.

The Bruins will look to finish the regular season on a high note starting Tuesday against the Florida Panthers before they begin their quest for the Stanley Cup.