Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Coached 500th Career Game In Loss Vs. Blues

BOSTON — Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy celebrated a milestone during Tuesday night’s loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Cassidy, who was installed as Boston’s head coach ahead of the 2016-17 season, coached his 500th career game on Tuesday. It was his 390th outing as the bench boss of the Bruins. Cassidy began his coaching career in the 2002-03 season, kicking off two seasons with the Washington Capitals (110 games).

Congratulations on 500 career games, Coach! ? pic.twitter.com/HdmUXC92Vw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2022

Overall, Cassidy has a 286-152-9-53 record. He was named the Jack Adams Award winner as the NHL’s Coach of the Year following the 2019-20 season.