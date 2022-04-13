Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Provides Updates On Slew Of Injured Players

NESN Logo Sign In

The hits keep on coming for the Boston Bruins.

Already without Hampus Lindholm, David Pastrnak and Matt Grzelcyk, the Bruins went down another defenseman Tuesday night at TD Garden in their 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Brandon Carlo played just 4:48 before leaving midway through the first period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed he wasn’t “feeling good” due to an injury he suffered.

The top-four D-man was absent from Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and he won’t play Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators.

“He’s gotta get further evaluation before I can tell you he’s week-to-week or day-to-day or in or out,” Cassidy told reporters, per team-provided audio.

The head coach didn’t go into details about Carlo’s injury or how long he’d be out, pointing to the Lindholm and Pastrnak injuries and noting how he thought the duo would be back by now.

“The Lindholm (and) Pastrnak (injuries) I thought would be more day-to-day, it’s turned into week-to-week, so Brandon I don’t want to speculate,” Cassidy said.