Bruins’ David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm Getting ‘Closer’ To Return

The Bruins will remain shorthanded as they wrap up their road trip Sunday but it sounds like David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm are nearing a return.

Boston takes on the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon fresh off a thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning without its top scorer and new defenseman.

Pastrnak and Lindholm are out for Sunday’s contest in the nation’s capital but the duo did skate Saturday.

“They both skated yesterday so I don’t know if they’re that far away,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters pregame, per team-provided audio. “I don’t know if they’d be able to play if this was the playoffs because I was told they were out, so I didn’t ask that question. My guess is yes. But we’re not protecting them. If they gave us the green light they’d obviously be in there. It’s an important game. We’ve still got a lot to play for. They’re just not quite ready. Closer.”

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are three weeks away and the Bruins are playing for seeding at this point. Going into Sunday’s game, Boston is one point ahead of Tampa Bay for third place in the Atlantic Division standings.

It’s unclear if Pastrnak and Lindholm will play Tuesday when the Bruins return home to host the St. Louis Blues.