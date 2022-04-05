Bruins Defeat Blue Jackets In Overtime Thanks To Jake DeBrusk’s Snipe

DeBrusk had two goals on the night

by

The Boston Bruins swept the home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets thanks to a masterful performance by forward Jake DeBrusk.

DeBrusk was the first Bruin to score, and most importantly, the last. Heading into a 2-2 overtime period, the Bruins needed a score, and he was able to get the job done.

The shot was set up by the newly-acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who stole the puck and promptly delivered a perfect pass to set up a corner snipe by DeBrusk.

DeBrusk secured his 20th and 21st goals on Monday, while Lindholm recorded his 21st assist on the season.

More NHL:

Bruce Cassidy Pinpoints This Moment As Game-Changer in Bruins-Blue Jackets
Boston Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark -- Save of the Game
Previous Article

Linus Ullmark Makes Key Saves Late As Bruins Beat Blue Jackets In OT
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks
Next Article

Here Is Texans’ Reported Asking Price For Potential Brandin Cooks Trade

Picked For You

Related