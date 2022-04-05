Bruins Defeat Blue Jackets In Overtime Thanks To Jake DeBrusk’s Snipe

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins swept the home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets thanks to a masterful performance by forward Jake DeBrusk.

DeBrusk was the first Bruin to score, and most importantly, the last. Heading into a 2-2 overtime period, the Bruins needed a score, and he was able to get the job done.

The shot was set up by the newly-acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who stole the puck and promptly delivered a perfect pass to set up a corner snipe by DeBrusk.

DeBrusk secured his 20th and 21st goals on Monday, while Lindholm recorded his 21st assist on the season.