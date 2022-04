NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins defeated the top ranked Florida Panthers 4-2 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The B’s defense came in clutch, holding the Panthers league leading offense to just three shots in the third period. Erik Haula and Taylor Hall both scored goals within six seconds of each other in the first period.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.